Matt Reeves has officially joined 'Batman' as director

Matt Reeves has officially taken over the helmer's chair for the new "Batman" film after he closed a deal to direct and produce the project for Warner Bros.

Reeves has been a front-runner to replace Ben Affleck ever since the Oscar winner stepped down as director of the upcoming DC Comics movie, reported Variety.

"I have loved the Batman story since I was a child," Reeves said in a statement.

"He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply. I am incredibly honoured and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen."

The news comes less than a week after discussions between Reeves and studio bosses allegedly broke down, but now it seems all has been resolved.

"We are thrilled to have Matt Reeves taking the helm of Batman, the crown jewel of our DC slate," said Toby Emmerich, the president and CCO of Warner Bros.

"Matts deep roots in genre films and his evolution into an emotional world-building director make him the perfect filmmaker to guide the Dark Knight through this next journey."

Affleck, who took on the role of Batman for last year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", is still expected to star in "The Batman", despite stepping down as the film's director at the end of January.

Reeves has enjoyed success on the big screen films like "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" and "Cloverfield". His next movie, "War For the Planet of the Apes" will hit cinemas in July.