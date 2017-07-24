Ellen Page getting death threats

Inception actress Ellen Page has been getting death threats on her Instagram.



The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into the matter.



The perpetrator sent several messages, including one calling her a "lying worthless Canadian" who "needs to die in my hands."



Another message read, "I find Ellen and kidnap her and kill her throat and let everyone see it on my Instagram."



Detectives got a search warrant last month so they could trace the IP address of the IG name but so far, there have been no arrests in the case.