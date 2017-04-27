Disney pushes 'Indiana Jones 5' release to 2020

The release date of the fifth film in the long-running Indiana Jones series has been pushed back to 2020.

The film, which was slated to debut on July 19, 2019, will now release on July 10, 2020 in the US, Disney confirmed to Variety.

A delay in the release comes after director Steven Spielberg decided to sneak in one more movie first.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker still has several projects in his hands, including Ready Player One, a big-screen adaptation of a best-selling science-fiction novel, and a drama about the Pentagon Papers with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.