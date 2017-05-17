The Indian connection at the Cannes Film Festival 2017

The 17th Cannes Film festival starts on 17 May and it is going to be an absolute star-studded affair with celebs from different parts of the globe walking the red carpet. The audience is waiting with baited breath to catch this year’s best red carpet look and not to forget the movies that would be screened in this year’s film festival. So, here’s a detailed account of everything you would want to know the most famous film festival being held in the French Riviera:



Indian celebrities likely to walk the red carpet



Aishwarya Rai, who has been the most consistent Indian actor at Cannes, walked the red carpet in 2002 when her film Devdas got released. The actor will present the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial again in the 70th film festival. She will be presenting the film on 20 May as part of the L'Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema. From some ravishing to some really outlandish looks, Aishwarya has flaunted them all at the Cannes.

Another most anticipated Bollywood actor to join the Cannes block this year is Deepika Padukone, who landed at Cannes on Tuesday. Ever since she has set her foot in the French city, Deepika has posted many pictures on Instagram of the beautiful city and the location. She made her debut in 2010 and this would be her second appearance.



"We have started planning. There is too much focus on clothes. It should be fun. As a woman, we enjoy being ready and all of that. Clothes are exciting but there is more to it. It is something that my team is working on,” Padukone was quoted as saying. The ‘Piku’ actor will be walking the red carpet on 17 and 18 May.



Then we have Sonam Kapoor, who walked the red carpet for the first time in 2011 and will attend the festival this time too. Along with Deepika, Sonam will be representing L'Oréal too.

“I will always represent India at the red carpet. So, you will see that. Even if I am not wearing an Indian designer, I will include Indian designs in some way. I will always do something in some way to represent India. This is my eighth year at Cannes and I am super proud to be representing my country in such a way. I wish, one day, I go there to represent a film too,” Sonam was quoted as saying. She will walk the red carpet on 21 and 22 May.



Indian films to be screened at the event

For the first time, FTII is invited to be a part of the film festival. ‘Afternoon Clouds’ directed by a third-year student Payal Kapadia has been selected for participation in Cine Foundation.

Priyanka Chopra also revealed that she would screen her Sikkimese production ‘Paahuna’ at the festival. “We are dealing with issues like gender bias, the idea of currency... Money is money, but there is a currency divide, impact of older people on children, our fear of the unknown,” said the director of Pahuna, Paakhi A. Tyrewala, when asked about the film.



Michelan star Chef Vikas Khanna also ventured into filmmaking with ‘Buried Seeds’, the trailer of which will be released at the Cannes film festival. The film is a biopic based on his life and the difficulties he faced while rising to fame. The film is a docu-drama and is directed by award-winning Russian filmmaker Andrei Severny.



Rima Das’ Village Rockstars is also among the films selected by the Hong Kong-Asian Film Financing Forum (HAF) for its ‘Goes to Cannes’ programme.

