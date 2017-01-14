Stars usher in new beginnings on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri

The week is buzzing with many festivities and Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Suniel Shetty among others gave an extra flavour to the cheerful extravaganza with their wishes to their fans.

The Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter and sent their wishes on Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Lohri to their fans.

Bollywood mega star Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Happy Lohri... 'lohri da takka de, rab thannu bachcha de'! groups asking for donations... In the 40-50's had heard them..."

"Happy Lohri... blessings of the Lord be with all happiness and peace and the strength of will," he added.

Shah Rukh too wished his fans a happy Makar Sankranti and shared a clip of the song Udi Udi Jaye, from his upcoming movie Raees, in which he stars opposite Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

"Peace, prosperity, happiness to all on Makar Sankranti. #UdiUdiJaye like the kites in the sky," he wrote.

Suniel shared his love for selfies along with flying kites on the festival.

He tweeted, "Looking forward 2 many selfies taken while flying kites let's do a perfect blend of old & new this #Makarsankranti Happy #lohri to all too."

Actresses like Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty also shared their joy.

"Wishing everyone a very happy #pongal #Sankranti," wrote the "Baahubali" actress.

Diana tweeted, "New day, new beginnings! Here's wishing everyone a very happy #MakarSankranti #Lohri and #Pongal!"

Kriti Sanon too tweeted the link to a video celebrating Lohri. She captioned it, "Mini Lohri at home".

Actor Jaaved Jaafri summed up the wishes for all three festivals, Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal in one tweet.

"HAPPY MAKAR SANKRANTI, LOHRI and PONGAL... an economical wish in one tweet :-) Happiness always!" he wrote.