Shabana Azmi shares photograph with Rama Bhanot

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has shared a photograph of herself with late Rama Bhanot, the mother of Neerja Bhanot.

Neerja was a flight purser and lost her life trying to save passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked by terrorists during a stopover in Karachi, Pakistan, in September 1986.

Shabana said she was honoured to play Neerja's mother Rama in the film, Neerja, which was directed by Ram Madhvani.

"With the late Rama Bhanot whom I had the honour of playing in Neerja," Shabana captioned the photograph.

On the acting front, Shabana was last seen in Sonata, helmed by actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen.

Sen's directorial venture is adapted from the play Sonata by playwright Mahesh Elkunchwar.

The film talks about the life of three unmarried women friends -- Aruna Chaturvedi (professor), Dolon Sen (banker) and Subhadra Parekh (journalist) played by Sen, Shabana and Lillete Dubey, respectively -- facing mid-life crises.