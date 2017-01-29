Pandit Jasraj turns 87, celebrates in the form of a concert

Living legend of Indian classical music Pandit Jasraj turned 87 on Saturday and he celebrated the day with music aficionado in the form of a concert. The event was organised by production house Navrasa Duende that was also announced on the same day by founder Dinesh B. Singh.



The concert, titled "My Journey: An Intimate Evening with Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj" took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and saw the musical virtuoso give a masterful performance. He was accompanied with his family including wife Madhura and daughter Durga.



Another highlight from the evening was the memorable interaction with Pandit Jasraj who shared fascinating anecdotes from his personal life, some being narrated by his daughter herself.



The occasion also marked the official launch of Navrasa Duende.



Navrasa Duende's offerings will include unique productions of live entertainment across countries comprising music, dance, theatre, cinematic arts, visual arts, literature, architecture, and at times blending multiple genres.



"Young people today are exposed to so many different genres of music and are more open to various musical cultures and forms. I have always found them in attendance in large numbers at classical concerts, appreciating the music on offer.



"There are more crowds and more interest in classical music compared to just a decade back... I am very happy to see the dedication and enthusiasm with which Navrasa Duende is working towards bringing various art forms from around the world to Indian audiences and I am overwhelmed with the reception I have received at its maiden concert," said Pandit Jasraj.



Commenting on the event, Singh said: "We have been extremely honoured and proud to have hosted a musical legend of such high stature like Pandit Jasraj in our very first concert. Listening to Panditji is nothing less than a spiritual experience.



"With this concert, Navrasa Duende has begun its journey dedicated towards the promotion of various forms of performing and fine arts from around the world. We also aim to foster a special connection between artistes and audiences globally to provide a unique entertainment experience," he added.



With an innovative approach aided by latest technologies, Navrasa Duende plans to reach a wide audience around the world to promote multiple art forms and cultures through an assortment of productions and performances slated for its inaugural year.