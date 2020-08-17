One of the most prominent Indian classical vocalists Pandit Jasraj died in New Jersey, the US, his family said on Monday. The veteran musician was born in Haryana and turned 90 in January this year.

He was awarded with Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in the year 2000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to express his grief over the sad demise of Pandit Jasraj by saying, “Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.”

Pandit Jasraj represented the last of a generation of classical vocalists. He belonged to Mewati Gharana and was introduced to vocal music by his father. Jasraj began training as a vocalist at the age of 14.

He was trained as a tabla accompanist under the tutelage of elder brother, Pandit Pratap Narayan.

It is said that Pandit Jasraj’s riyaz once used to last for 14 hours a day.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute saying, “Pandit Jasraj enthralled people with soulful renditions.”

Home Minister Amit Shah said his demise feels like a personal loss. He will remain in our hearts forever through his peerless creations.

Condolences poured in for the veteran vocalist on twitter.