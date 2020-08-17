One of the most prominent Indian classical vocalists Pandit Jasraj died in New Jersey, the US, his family said on Monday. The veteran musician was born in Haryana and turned 90 in January this year.

He was awarded with Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in the year 2000.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to express his grief over the sad demise of Pandit Jasraj by saying, “Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.”

The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

Pandit Jasraj represented the last of a generation of classical vocalists. He belonged to Mewati Gharana and was introduced to vocal music by his father. Jasraj began training as a vocalist at the age of 14.

He was trained as a tabla accompanist under the tutelage of elder brother, Pandit Pratap Narayan.

It is said that Pandit Jasraj’s riyaz once used to last for 14 hours a day.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind also paid tribute saying, “Pandit Jasraj enthralled people with soulful renditions.”

Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 17, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah said his demise feels like a personal loss. He will remain in our hearts forever through his peerless creations.

Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji was an incredible artist who enriched Indian classical music with his magical voice. His demise feels like a personal loss. He will remain in our hearts forever through his peerless creations. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 17, 2020

Condolences poured in for the veteran vocalist on twitter.

My deep condolence on the sad demise of Pandit Jasraj, the doyen of Indian classical music. He was a true legend. Had first heard him in Patna as a school student. His Bhajan on Maa Durga and Bhawani remains my all time favourite, apart from many other renditions. Om Shanti🙏🏼 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 17, 2020

Sangeet Samrat, #PanditJasraj Ji’s demise is a huge loss for the country. He has left an indelible mark in the world of classical music, and in our hearts through his unparalleled compositions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and followers. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 17, 2020

पंडित जसराज जी का निधन संगीत जगत को एक बड़ी क्षति है।

वे अपने अमर गायन के माध्यम से सदैव हमारे बीच रहेंगे। उनके परिवार और प्रियजनों को संवेदनाएँ। उनकी स्मृति को मेरा नमन। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 17, 2020

I’m devastated by the news of the “Light Of Music”, our beloved Legend of Legends Pandit Jasraj’s demise…

Today, the world of music is darkened as it’s brightest light has faded.

A giant of a musician who was blessed with divinity in his voice.

A father figure for me.. RIP🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/QOFTgmWPvB — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 17, 2020

A cultural icon of classical proportions.. raag to khyal – pure class ..

Rest in peace #PanditJasraj ji🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2RK94wGOZ7 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 17, 2020