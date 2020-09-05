Durga Jasraj, the daughter of late Indian classical vocalists Pandit Jasraj on Saturday thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his letter of condolences on her father’s death.

Sharing the letter on twitter, Durga Jasraj said, “Respected Shri Narendra Modi ji, Thank you so much for your thoughtful letter of condolence. Indeed a colossal loss for the world of Indian Classical Music and all of us…”

“Your loving words of appreciation for Bapu ji and his divine music have come at a time which has given us the family, students and his admirers the strength to remain positive and strong… Bapu ji’s love and admiration for you is eternal… Seek your blessings in taking his rich legacy forward… Deeply grateful for this… Jai Ho,” she said.

Jai Ho 🙏🏻#panditjasraj #PtJasraj — Durga Jasraj (@durgajasraj) September 4, 2020

One of the most prominent Indian classical vocalists Pandit Jasraj died in New Jersey, the US on August 17. The veteran musician was born in Haryana and turned 90 in January this year.

He was awarded with Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in the year 2000.

Pandit Jasraj represented the last of a generation of classical vocalists. He belonged to Mewati Gharana and was introduced to vocal music by his father. Jasraj began training as a vocalist at the age of 14.

He was trained as a tabla accompanist under the tutelage of elder brother, Pandit Pratap Narayan.