India will always be my identity: Priyanka Chopra

On Republic Day, actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been juggling work between the US and India, says wherever she lives, her identity will always be connected to her country.

"Happy Republic Day India! No matter where I am... You will always be my identity. Proud Indian...Army beti (daughter)," tweeted Priyanka, whose late father Ashok Chopra was a doctor in the Indian Army.

Priyanka is currently in New York to shoot for the second season of American drama series Quantico. She will also be seen with Hollywood stars Dwyane Johnson and Zac Efron in the upcoming film Baywatch, a movie adaptation of the hugely popular eponymous TV series.

The film is slated to release in May.