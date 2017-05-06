Internationally acclaimed actor Priyanka Chopra, who will be seen playing a negative role in her upcoming Hollywood film Baywatch, said she wanted her character in the film to be feminine and evil as there is something scary about that. “I have played villains in Hindi films before, like Saat Khoon Maaf and Aitraaz, but I wanted Victoria (her character in Baywatch) to be really different,” said Chopra.

When asked what made her choose Baywatch as her debut film in Hollywood, she said, “After Quantico I was offered some amazing films. But I liked Baywatchthe most because, one, it was a huge, big, global movie and I was a Baywatch fan when I was growing up. And secondly, I was playing a villain in the film. I always have chosen a little different path. So that’s what excites me.”

Chopra, who just completed the shooting for the second season of her American TV show Quantico, said, “I don’t know whether QuanticoSeason 3 would happen but I have locked three Hindi films.” Baywatch is an upcoming American action-comedy film directed by Seth Gordon, based on the television series of the same name. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra and is all set to release on 2 June in India.