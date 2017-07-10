Can I have my freedom of expression: Bhandarkar to Rahul Gandhi

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who had to call off the press conference of his forthcoming film "Indu Sarkar" in Nagpur, has asked Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi if he can have his freedom of expression.

Bhandarkar also had to cancel the promotional activity of his forthcoming film "Indu Sarkar" on Saturday in Pune after receiving threats from local Congress party workers.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bhandarkar asked Rahul Gandhi if he approves of the hooliganism.

Tagging the official account of the Office of Rahul Gandhi, Bhandarkar wrote: "Dear Office of Rahul Gandhi after Pune I have to cancel today's Press Conference at Nagpur. Do you approve this hooliganism? Can I have my freedom of expression?"

The film, set against the backdrop of the 1975-77 Emergency, has characters inspired by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her late son Sanjay Gandhi.

Earlier, Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam had penned a letter to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani, asking for the movie to be screened for them before it is censored.

The CBFC later suggested 12 cuts and two disclaimers in the film. Bhandarkar had been asked to remove words like RSS and Akali from "Indu Sarkar".

Featuring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari and Tota Roy Chaudhary, the film is scheduled to release on July 28.

