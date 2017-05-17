Baba Ramdev shoots for 'Nach Baliye 8'

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will be seen giving yoga lessons on popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.



Ramdev, whose brand Patanjali is the sponsor of Nach Baliye 8, appeared on the show on Tuesday and he came with a lot of security.



The makers of the show had commandos and sniffer dogs on the set to make sure that security was tight.



"The security was extremely high. We had Z-plus security for him on the sets. It was slightly intimidating, but the episode made up was highly entertaining. Viewers can see Ramdev doing yoga on the show," said a source from the set.

During his visit, Ramdev taught the judges - actress Sonakshi Sinha, ace choreographer Terence Lewis and filmmaker Mohit Suri - how to do Kapalbhati.



Nach Baliye 8 is aired on Star Plus.