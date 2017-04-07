Violence is never a solution: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed sorrow at the killing of army officer Umer Fayaz and said violence is never a solution.

"Extremely saddened at the murder of Lt Umer Fayaz by terrorists in Shopian. My sympathies with the family. Violence is never a solution," she said in a tweet.

Lieutenant Umer Fayaz was abducted by five to six militants from his relative's house in south Kashmir's Shopian last night. His bullet riddled body was found at Harmain area of Shopian this morning, a police official said.

