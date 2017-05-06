VB catches medical college principal doing 'private practice'

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) sleuths on Saturday morning nabbed the principal of Government Medical College, Amritsar, Dr B S Bal while doing private practice at his house.

On the basis of a written complaint from a local resident, an eight-member team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Vigilance Wing in Amritsar, Navjot Sandhu, caught the doctor while he was treating the patients at his residence.

The team also found eight patients waiting at the clinic in his house in the Medical Enclave area of the Amritsar. DSP, Vigilance Navjot Sandhu said that the bureau conducted the raid on a specific input about Dr Bal indulging in private practice despite being a government doctor.

“In a bid to catch him red-handed, we sent a decoy as a patient to his clinic. He was caught around 8 am,” the DSP said. He further said that a detailed report will be sent to the VB head office in Chandigarh after which a departmental inquiry will be initiated against the principal by the concerned medical department.

As per the Supreme Court order, no government doctor is allowed to conduct private practice at his home or elsewhere.