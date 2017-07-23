Accusing Pakistan of misusing the trans-LoC trade centres in Jammu and Kashmir as routes to fund terror and drug trafficking, the Team Jammu on Sunday demanded that the trade through these routes should be stopped immediately.

The Team Jammu led by Zorawar Singh Jamwal that is crusading against the rising malice of drug addiction among the youth, expressed concern over the Friday's attempt of a Pakistani trucker to smuggle nearly 67 kg of narcotics worth Rs. 300 crore through the Salamabad trade centre in the Uri sector of North Kashmir.

Incidently, the drugs smuggling attempt came a day after Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the trade centre and urged the authorities to further increase the level of trade.

Jamwal said that the ISI of Pakistan was using the two trade routes in Uri and Poonch to pump money to terrorists and anti-India elements to keep violence going in the Kashmir valley. Cross LoC trade has become main source of funding terrorism in J&K through hawala and smuggling narco-terrorism.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which had registered a formal FIR in connection with terror funding in the valley, had also started investigation into cross LoC trade links. NIA has suggested to stop the cross LoC trade links, which have been used by some elements in the valley to accomplish their dangerous game plans, he said.

“What more evidences do the centre and state governments require to stop trans-LoC trade through these centres?”, Zorawar asked and cautioned that any delay in abolishing these trade centre would prove dangerous and disastrous particularly for the younger generation.

Jamwal said that two years ago a big consignment of narcotics including 305 packets of brown sugar worth several crores of rupees from a PoK truck was seized at the same trade centre at Uri. Besides, few days ago heroin worth Rs. 2 crore was seized by the Army in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.