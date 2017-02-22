SSB rescues eight children from human traffickers

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Friday said it has rescued eight children from the clutches of a human trafficking gang in Bihar's Sitamarhi district.



In a joint operation with NGO Child Line, personnel of the paramilitary force rescued the minor children, while apprehending the three traffickers, as they were boarding a train from Sitamarhi railway station, the SSB official said.



Of the eight rescued children, five were being taken to Mumbai on the pretext of providing employment in textile factories whereas three were to be handed over to a person, the official said.



He said that the children have been handed over to the NGO for their rehabilitation while the traffickers were handed over to the Government Railway Police's custody.



"All the children and the traffickers are the residents of Sitamarhi."



According to the officer, the SSB's action came as the outcome of a road map started by the force's Director General Archana Ramasundaram to curb menace of human trafficking from Indo-Nepal border.



The SSB this year so far has registered 44 cases of human trafficking and rescued 209 victims, while arresting 61 traffickers.

