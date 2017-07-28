Special vehicle registration numbers to compensate for beacons

Red beacons may have gone atop vehicles, but getting rid of the VIP culture is difficult, it seems. To help politicians and bureaucrats get noticed, the Punjab State Transport Department has identified around 7,000 government vehicles in the state to allot them 'special' vehicle registration numbers to make the 'VIP identification' easier.

The department in a recent communication with all the offices in districts such as commissioners, deputy commissioners, judges and heads of departments, sought the details of registration numbers of government vehicles.

Sources said that the department has received the details of around 4,000 government vehicles deputed in various districts. "The move has been taken after receiving complaints from senior officials facing problems while they are on duty. It has been felt that there should be a difference between government vehicle and private vehicle. Officers have been facing problems during police nakas and toll barriers after the removal of red or blue beacons", State Transport Commissioner, Tanu Kashyap, told The Statesman.

She further said that the numbers will not be described as VIP numbers but these will be a 'special series numbers' exclusively to be allotted to old and new government vehicles. "We have called for a compiled data from all departments across the state. We are estimating around 7,000 old and new vehicles will be allotted 'special registration numbers'.The series for the registration numbers is yet to be decided", she added.

Meanwhile, Opposition party, Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) legislator, Parminder Singh Dhindsa said he is not against the move but the motive should be clear behind the allotment of VIP or 'special registration numbers'. "It will be early to comment on the issue unless it is implemented. If state government claims to curb the VIP culture it should not allot any specific registration numbers to VIPs. However, the officers performing duty in the field and facing problems should be facilitated by allotting special registration numbers ", he said.

On April 15, 2017, the Punjab government had issued a notification to withdraw from red or blue lighted government vehicles across the state, in addition to the Governor of Punjab besides the judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court were relieved of this decision.

Following this, many officials informed their seniors about the problems and said that due to lack of special identity of their vehicle, they get caught in traffic jams at toll barriers and police nakas.