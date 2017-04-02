Sanjay Singh steps down as AAP's Punjab in-charge

Stunned by the crushing defeat in the Delhi civic polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday resigned as its Punjab in-charge.

The co-incharge for Punjab, Durgesh Pathak, also resigned and the leaders submitted their resignations to AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal more than a month after the party received a drubbing in Punjab assembly polls as well.

"I have submitted my resignation from the post of Punjab in-charge to Arvind Kejriwal. Durgesh (Pathak) has also resigned from his co-incharge post for the state," Singh tweeted in the morning.

The BJP won 181 of the 270 wards for which elections were held. Thw AAP could win in just 48 wards and the Congress was way behind with 30 seats.

That AAP's popularity has slipped after the latest round of the assembly polls, when it failed to perform in Punjab up to its expectations and drew a blank in Goa.

