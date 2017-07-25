SAD accuses Punjab CM not fulfilling promise on free education

Accusing Punjab government for failing to fulfill its free education commitment, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday said chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh led government has betrayed young girls by failing to implement the free education system.

In a statement here, the former minister and party spokesman Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the government had failed to implement the commitment to provide free education to girl students from primary to the doctorate level in all government institutions.

“Young girls were hoping that the government would follow up on the commitment made by the CM in Assembly last month. Parents became carefree, thinking they would not have to pay any fee as the CM had made this announcement in the budget session," he said.

He further added that hopes of the parents and girl students were shattered when the admission process started and school and college authorities told them they had not received any notification asking them not to charge fees from students.

Demanding immediate notification of the free education announcement, Grewal said the government should order school and college authorities to immediately refund fee taken from girl students. He demands the extension of last date for admission to accommodate girl students who have not taken admission due to their parents could not afford their fees.

Grewal also demanded immediate release of free textbooks to girl students. He said if this commitment was not fulfilled immediately girl students would be forced to purchase their textbooks as the new session would start in a few days.