Manjit Singh GK rejoins Akali Dal, 5th Akali leader to come back to its fold

Delhi Sikh leader and Jago Party chief Manjit Singh G K on Monday rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and other senior leaders at his residence in New Delhi.

Manjit Singh GK joining the Akali Dal Badal fold is being seen as a step towards strengthening the SAD (B) in not only Delhi but at its base in Punjab. Earlier, Manjit Singh GK was the president of the Delhi Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee but he had to step down after allegations of corruption came up against him.

Today in the presence of Sukhbir Singh Badal, Manjit Singh GK said, “The reason I am joining Akali Dal is to strengthen the party and its ideology. There is no ulterior motive or condition on my joining. Just that we have to be united for the cause of panth.”

Notably, a few days ago, Sukhbir Singh Badal had exhorted all the former Akali Dal leaders and workers to come back into the party fold. He had said that he was ready to offer his apologies if he had erred in the past in any manner. Immediately after his plea, two former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members — Harpal Singh Jalla from Payal and Amrik Singh Janaitpur from Ambala — who had lent support to Bibi Jagir Kaur’s candidacy for the post of SGPC president last year were cordially welcomed into Akali Dal.

Apart from them, Harpreet Singh Garcha, an SGPC member, along with his father and former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, also came back into Akali Dal (Badal). And today, Manjit Singh GK’s joining marks the beginning of new consolidation in the party which is currently in tatters in Punjab.