One-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway

One-way traffic will be allowed on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway on Thursday, officials here said.

"Vehicles will be allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar and no vehicle will be allowed to move from the opposite direction," a Traffic Department official said.

Since it was re-opened for traffic on Sunday after remaining closed for five days, only one-way traffic is being allowed on the highway because of bad road conditions.

Meanwhile, the weather office has said dry and cloudy weather will continue in the state during the next 24 hours till Friday.

"The minimum temperature was 0.9 degree Celsius in Srinagar while it was 11 degrees Celsius in Jammu.

"Leh had minus 11.9 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 10.4 as the night's lowest temperatures.

"Gulmarg recorded minus 7.6 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam minus 3 as the minimum temperatures.

"Katra town had 8.8 degrees Celsius, Batote 5.3, Bannihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah 0.3 as the minimum temperatures on Thursday", a Met department official said.