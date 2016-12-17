Nitish, Lalu to join Karunanidhi's birthday bash in Chennai

Showing unity of the non-BJP forces ahead of Presidential election, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad are likely to attend the DMK chief M. Karunanidhi's 94th birthday celebrations in Chennai next month.

Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad, who have been trying for a united opposition to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following its massive victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, have promised senior DMK leader and Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi they would join her father's birthday bash on June 3 in Chennai.

Nitish and Lalu have accepted the invitation on behalf of the DMK's working president M.K. Stalin.

"Nitish Kumar has confirmed Kanimozhi, who personally visited him at his official residence to attend Karunanidhi's birthday," a senior JD-U leader said.

Lalu Prasad also confirmed his presence to Kanimozhi.

"Laluji told Kanimozhi after she handed invitation card to him personally that he will be visit Chennai for Karunanidhi's birthday," a RJD leader said.

