Militants explode two bombs in Manipur

Security personnel, including those of the Border Security Force (BSF), escaped bomb attacks by militants in Manipur on Saturday morning. There were no casualties.

At 7 a.m. some unidentified militants exploded a bomb near Nongren village near a BSF camp in Imphal east district.

Though the BSF personnel swung into action, no militants were nabbed. A combing operation was launched by the state and central forces.

No militant outfit has taken responsibility for the attack.

In another incident, one bomb was exploded near Silshi village near the Behang boundary pillar in Churachandpur district. Again there was no casualty.

The police said that additional forces had been rushed to the area.

Police believe that after the Behang attack the militants escaped into 'no man's land'.

