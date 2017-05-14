Love being part of Springdales music trail: Rahul Ram

“Music is the movement of sound to reach the soul for the education of its virtue,” the Greek philosopher Plato once said.

Picking the rhythm from the inspiring words, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan organised the annual Inter-House Choir Festival, where as many as 600 talented singers of the school performed at the melody trail to spread education through music on Saturday.

Popular musician and Indian Ocean lead vocalist Rahul Ram, who was the chief guest of the glittering event, took a trip down memory lane and recalled his school days.

“I wish something like this could have been there in our times, it would be sheer fun,” Rahul told thestatesman.com at the event.

Rahul performed a powerful and passionate rendition of his songs and hailed the musical event that has been running for 50 years.

“I love being a part of this event. This is for the second time I am here and having a great time. Happy to see the level is rising year by year,” Rahul said.

As many as eight houses of the school weaved a vibrant bond of musical notes through a series of songs sung in Hindi, English, Irish, Japanese, Italian, Bulgarian, Urdu, and Hindi languages.

Rahul heaped praise on the school kids, saying: “The kids are working really hard. They are trying difficult things and recently their school went to Russia and won a choir competition where everyone was professional. The fact itself speaks a lot about the quality of the choir here.”

The celebrated musician urged other schools to join the musical path to help a student grow in all aspects.

“I firmly believe that the schools should organise such event to introduce kids to music and make it flourish at large. Only academics can’t help a child grow, these things are equally important,” he said.

Besides Rahul, famous drummer of the band Parikrama, Srijan Mahajan, who is also an alumnus of the school, was invited as the guest of honour.

Endeavour House was awarded the first prize, while Equality House and Unity House bagged the second and third prize respectively. Anubhav Dhyani clinched the trophy for the Best Soloist (male) whereas Kheya Ghosh received the prize for the Best Solo performer in the female category. Muskaan Anand was bestowed with the upcoming female singer.