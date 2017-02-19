Kolkata's iconic Indian Museum to get lactation room for mothers

Kolkata’s iconic Indian Museum will create history on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 14) as it is set to introduce a nursing room for mothers, officials said on Thursday.

The 'Mother and Child Room' (lactation room) will be situated on the ground floor of the earliest and largest multipurpose museum not only in the Indian subcontinent but also in the Asia-Pacific region.

Nursing mothers, who visit the museum with lactating infants will be able to rest in a private space while breastfeeding their child. The room will have seating arrangement and a washroom as well.

The new facility is part of an effort to make the museum more people-friendly, museum officials said.

Institutions such as Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington and the Field Museum in Chicago have nursing rooms where women can breast feed or pump.

Founded in 1814 at the cradle of the Asiatic Society of Bengal, the foundation of Indian Museum led to the museum movement rolling in India.