After days of dry weather, the cold may return to Himachal Pradesh with chances of a widespread snow and rain this weekend, weather officials said on Thursday.

"There are chances of widespread rainfall and snow as a fresh western disturbance would be active in the western Himalayan region on February 4 and 5," a meteorological department official here said.

The state capital, which saw a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, may be lashed by rain, while Kalpa, some 250 km from here, is likely to experience more snow, the official said. Kalpa saw the night temperature at minus four degrees Celsius.

However, tourist spots near Shimla, such as honeymooners' paradise Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda may experience moderate snowfall.

Keylong, headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district which saw a low of minus 10.7 degrees, may experience more snow.

Picturesque tourist resort Manali saw a minimum temperature at 0.6 degree Celsius, while it was 7.4 degrees in Dharamsala.

He said lower areas of the state including Dharamsala, Palampur, Solan, Nahan, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi towns may experience moderate rain.