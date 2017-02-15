Festival to make photography 'democratic and accessible'

With an aim to encourage an alternative way of viewing photography, JaipurPhoto this year will make the medium more "democratic and accessible" with 19 site specific exhibitions across four heritage buildings here.



Produced by Orange Cat Productions in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, the 10-day-long festival that begins on February 24, has been curated by London-based photography critic Federica Chiocchetti along with Lola Mac Dougall, the artistic director for the event.



"By exhibiting outdoors, in public locations and using large-size prints, the festival aims to encourage an alternative way of viewing photography - one that is more democratic and accessible, and which does away with the notion that photographic prints are inherently fragile, not to be touched and gallery bound," says Dougall.



Chiocchetti who has never been to India had to "imagine" and "study" Jaipur and India from far away - felt inclined to search for photographic works that "subtly connected the notions of travel with ideas of the imaginary and the unexpected".



Some of the themes that will be addressed during the event include the concept of the fakecation, travel-fashion photography, mass tourism, the homo mobilis, the last trip, photography as a healing tool, travelling in time, the photographic backdrop as a substitute for imaginary trips, difficult travels and a certain need for visual appropriation that characterises travelling today.



The prints in large-format have been adapted to the architecture of the venues and will be displayed at the Hawa Mahal, the Jawahar Kala Kendra (JKK), the Albert Hall Museum and the City Palace here.



"One of the gems of the 2017 edition is a show that will be staged inside the Albert Hall Museum and we are excited at the prospect of inserting contemporary photography into this fascinating setting.



"Travel photography serves as the running thread through our exhibitions. Travel and photography have enjoyed a privileged relationship since the invention of the medium and the festival will highlight how this relationship is relevant even today," says Dougall.