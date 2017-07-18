Expedite decision on 2 new broad gauge rail links: Punjab CM to Prabhu

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu to expedite decision on the state government’s proposals for constructing two new broad gauge (BG) rail links in the state — from Qadian to Beas and Gharyala to Mallanwala.

In his letter, the CM said while he had directed the officers of the state Department of Public Works to coordinate and pursue these issues with the Union Railways Ministry, he would request Prabhu to personally intervene and advise the officers concerned to take a call on these two issues as soon as possible.

The CM said he had requested the Qadian-Beas link construction in a letter dated 31 May, but the pace of work was slow and it needed to be expedited.

On the issue of Gharyala-Mallanwala BG link, which he had also raised on 31 May, Capt Amarinder said it would help connect the border districts of Amritsar and Ferozepur and give tremendous fillip to trade and industry in those regions.

The state government has sought 25-km connectivity between Gharyala Railway Station on Amritsar-Khemkaran line to Mallanwala on Ferozepur-Jalandhar line, connecting Amritsar and Ferozepur districts. The CM urged Prabhu’s personal intervention to ensure that the matters are speedily decided upon, in the interest of the state and its people.