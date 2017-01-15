Delhi government plans to construct foot overbridges on PPP model

The AAP dispensation is mulling constructing foot overbridges in the national capital on public-private partnership (PPP) model, to reduce financial burden on the government.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain has asked the department to commission a feasibility study on the new concept so that private players could be attracted to build more such facilities to meet growing demand.

The move is intended to reduce financial burden on the government which get such bridges constructed through its own agencies like PWD and others.

"As per the plan, the government will give private players advertisement rights on foot overbridges constructed on PPP model for a stipulated period so that they can recover the construction cost. A feasibility study will be carried out by the Public Works Department on all aspects of the proposal," said a senior government official.

These foot overbridges will have best facilities like ramp and escalator, the official said.

Another official said that as part of the study, PWD will also select areas where new foot overbridges are required.

A report in this regard will be submitted to the minister soon, the second official said.