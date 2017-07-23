Call Gorkhaland agitators for talks: NCP MP

The issue of ongoing unrest in Darjeeling on Monday figured in the Rajya Sabha with a NCP member asking the government to call the agitators for talks to restore normalcy in the picturesque hill station and the affected region.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the House, Majeed Memon said the agitation for a separate Gorkhaland by Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) has taken a violent turn and has been going on for almost eight weeks.

He said the people were suffering due to shortage of essential items like water and food.

Due to the prolonged agitation, it is for the first time in 150 years that Darjeeling tea has not come to the markets for auction.

Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM), which is spearheading an agitation in Darjeeling hills, is demanding a separate Gorkhaland state.

“It is felt that the agitation that is going on for whatever demand, may be justified or may not be justified ... the ruling party in West Bengal probably is not in good terms with the Centre and it is because of the hostility between the two, the Centre and the state...the people are sandwiched, they are suffering,” he said.

Memon urged the government to call the agitators for talks so that normalcy could be restored in the region.

“Well, you may or may not accept their demand...please invite the agitators and have a talk so that normalcy can be restored,” the NCP member said.