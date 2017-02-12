Bomb scare at Delhi's IGI airport

Bomb squads and canine teams were today rushed in to check a suspected object that was recovered at the cargo hold area of the Delhi airport, later declared safe.

CISF Director General O P Singh said the “suspect item has been declared safe and there is nothing to worry about.”

Officials involved in airport security said that an emergency call was received by the control room around 7:05 am that a suspect item has been seen in the cargo area.

“The bomb disposal and canine teams found that the suspect item was nothing but some spare parts of Maruti company.

The consignment and the area have been sanitised and declared safe,” they said.

The cargo, which was declared safe around 9:00 am, was to be loaded in a Delhi-Goa Vistara flight.

The cargo terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is guarded by private agencies but in case of a threat or emergency the airport guarding Central Industrial Security Force and the police respond.