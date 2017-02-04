BJP releases vision document for Uttarakhand 

The BJP promises to end corruption in Uttarakhand by appointing Lok Ayukta in 100 days, if voted to power. Chief Minister, ministers, public representatives and bureaucrats all will come under the preview of Lok Ayukta. Besides this BJP will set up anti-corruption cell and special helpline to register complains related to corruption.

BJP has smartly played the Lok Ayukta card as in the last assembly election the saffron party managed to put up an impressive show by making similar promise. The 2007 assembly poll survey indicated BJP winning below 20 seats, but by changing the Chief Minister and playing on the clean image of Major-General (Retd.) B.C. Khanduri the saffron party won 31 seats- to finish one seat behind the Congress. Khanduri brought the Lok Ayukta bill to reverse fortunes of BJP.

BJP released its vision document for Uttarakhand in Dehradun on Saturday. The document makes sharp attack on the prevailing corruption of the Congress government and makes special mentioning about ending the malpractice.

Despite preaching ’honesty’ regularly, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat failed to appoint Lok Ayukta in his two year term. Uttarakhand Governor K.K Paul rejected the Lok Ayukta files twice- for not following the procedure.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley released the document in Dehradun. BJP will set up anti-corruption cell and a special helpline, to register complains about corruption. The helpline will function directly under CM office.

Even on the permanent hill state capital issue, BJP has indicated some clarity by claiming that after developing infrastructure at Gairsain, and consulting people, plans will be made for making it Uttarakhand’s summer capital. On the permanent capital issue, BJP wants to discuss the topic in Uttarakhand assembly to take final decision on it.

Besides this BJP promises new tourism policy, youth policy and makes attempt to woo NRI from Uttarakhand. For this BJP plans to host Pravasi Uttarakhand Diwas. On the mass illegal sand mining going on in Uttarakhand, the BJP document makes provision for making a transparency policy for sand mining. Introducing e-tendering and e-governance are other steps which BJP wants to take for tackling corruption.

Countering the free smart phone poll sops of Congress in a limited way, BJP announces providing free smart phone and laptop to economically weak but talented students. But, aims at providing free wi-fi in every college.

Improved medical facilities, new tourism circuits, free travel for students to appear in competitive examination, promoting organic farming, restarting closed hydro power projects, generating electricity through water mills (Gharat), improving air/train connectivity, promoting solar power generation, etc were other promises made by BJP in its vision document.