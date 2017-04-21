2 killed as trainer aircraft crashes on Maharashtra-MP border

Two persons were killed when a trainer aircraft of a private aviation academy crashed into a river on Maharashtra's border with Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.



Pilot Ranjan Gunta and student pilot Himani died when the National Flying Training Institute (NFTI) aircraft crashed around 9.30 am into the Vainganga river, the police said.



The aircraft reportedly developed a technical snag near Deori village soon after it took off from Gondia.



Rescue and police teams have rushed to the spot and efforts are on to locate the victims.



Portions of the aircraft debris have been recovered from the river bank.