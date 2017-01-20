Markets correct from record highs; Sensex holds 30,000 mark

Tracking mixed trade in Asian markets and negative trade in European stocks, domestic benchmark indices corrected from record highs and closed Thursday’s trading session with marginal declines. The BSE Sensex ended 104 points or 0.34 per cent down at 30,030 while the NSE Nifty closed 10 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 9,342.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices gained around 0.1 per cent each.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, Realty index registered the biggest gain with a jump of 0.7 per cent while Metal index became the lead loser with a tumble of 1 per cent.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices had closed at record highs. The BSE Sensex had ended 190 points or 0.63 per cent up at 30,135 while the NSE Nifty had closed 45 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 9,352.

Top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack: Tata Motors (up 1.2 per cent), Cipla (up 1.1 per cent), Infosys (up 1.1 per cent), Wipro (up 1 per cent) and Gail (up 1 per cent).

Top losers in the Sensex-30 pack: Lupin (down 2.5 per cent), Axis Bank (down 2.2 per cent), ITC (down 1.9 per cent), Tata Steel (down 1.9 per cent) and SBI (down 1.6 per cent).

The Rupee was trading two paise down at 64.13 against the US Dollar.