India launches first R&D facility for high-end fuels, gas

India has launched its first petroleum Research & Development (R&D) facility for testing high-end BS-VI quality fuel emissions, according to an official here.



Operated by state-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the R&D facility is designed to test all types of fuel including petrol, diesel, ethanol-blended petrol, bio-diesel, CNG, LNG, hydrogen-CNG and 2G-ethanol blends to ensure they meet the superior BS-VI norms that are to be implemented across the country by April 2020, a Petroleum Ministry statement said.



This "first-of-its kind" facility was inaugurated by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Faridabad in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday.



"In addition to generating emission data, the facility will also evaluate the fuel blends for energy-efficiency and engine durability," it said.



On the occasion, Pradhan complimented the IOC scientists for developing a "nano-additised battery for use in e-rickshaws, with better efficiency and longer life than commercially available batteries."



"The minister also lauded the efforts of Indian Oil R&D in commercialising Indane Nanocut -- the industrial version of LPG for the metal-cutting industry."



Pradhan hoped IOC would take a "quantum leap" in alternative and renewable fuel research arenas in the next 3-4 years, the statement added.