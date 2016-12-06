'BRICS to promote inclusive, balanced economic globalisation'

China has said this year's BRICS summit will promote more inclusive and balanced economic globalisation.



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday said the summit, to be held in southeast China's coastal city of Xiamen in September, will not only contribute to common development of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries, but also promote more inclusive and balanced economic globalisation.



Wang met his South African counterpart Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on Sunday in Beijing.



Wang also lauded the close ties between China and South Africa, featuring "profound" political mutual trust and "fruitful results" of mutually beneficial cooperation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.



"Particularly on issues of major concerns and concerning their core interests, the two countries understand and firmly support each other, incessantly deepening their strategic partnership," he said.