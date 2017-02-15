MHT CET 2017 notification released at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

The Government of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has on Wednesday released the MHT CET 2017 official notification on the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in and the entrance test will be held on May 11.

The registration process for MHT CET 2017 has already started and will continue till March 23.

The test is conducted for admission to full-time UG courses in Engineering, Technology (BE/BTech) and Pharmacy (BPharm/Pharm D) in the government, government-aided, University Managed, University Departments and Unaided Institutes in the Maharashtra state.

Aspiring candidates should at least pass Class Xii exam from a reognised state board/university and should have obtained a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics (45 percent for SC/ST/OBC candidates).