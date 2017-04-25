HPBOSE class 10 results 2017 declared at hpbose.org | Check now

Candidates trying to get their HPBOSE class 10 results 2017 don't need to wait anymore. As per the latest update, the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the HPBOSE class 10th results 2017 on the official website www.hpbose.org.

Student trying to get HPBOSE 2017 class 10th board exam results have to visit the official website www.hpbose.org and enter the required information including roll number, registration number, date of birth and submit it online to get the exam results.

HPBOSE class 10 examination took place from March 4-17, 2017 across the examination centers.

Due to the heavy traffic on the website candidates may face 503 error while reaching the HPBOSE official website, so the candidates are advised to stay calm and refresh the result website in a short interval of time to check HPBOSE class 10 results 2017.