DU admissions 2017: Online registration to start from 22 May

Delhi University (DU) will begin its online registration process for merit-based undergraduate admission from 22 May. However, applications for entrance-based programmes will begin from 31 May, according to a press release issued by the University. DU conducts entrance tests for subjects like Bachelor of Management Studies, BA (Hons) Business Economics, Bachelor of Business Administration (financial investment analysis).

The registration process would be completely online for all programmes. Students applying under Sports, Kashmiri Migrants, Defence, PWD and Extra Curricular activities have to apply through the online portal as well.

This year, the university would be starting the online registration process approximately two weeks ahead of the schedule that it has followed in the previous years.

Details of DU admissions and other registration instructions are expected to be up on the University’s website soon.

Beside Undergraduate admission, DU has also announced the admission schedule for Ph.D., M.Phil. and Postgraduate courses.

Here are the important dates for DU admissions 2017: