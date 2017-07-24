Where is SRK's son AbRam?

Super star Shah Rukh Khan, who is on a holiday with his family in Los Angeles, has been posting about his vacation on his social media handle but without his favourite companion!

SRK's youngest son AbRam is missing from the photographs that his dad has been sharing on his social media handle. So the question remains where is the little offspring?

Well, it's not what it looks like. The adorable young Khan is indeed with his family in Los Angeles as Shah Rukh shared a photo recently which gave a sigh of relief to the fans.

The actor visited Universal Studios on Saturday with his family and shared a photo on his Instagram account revealing that AbRam is indeed with his family and is enjoying in the City of Angels.

"Took the kids to @unistudios, this time AbRam's turn. Thnx for the hospitality and as always i'm a wimp on the rides!" SRK shared on his Instagram account.

Shah Rukh, who will be seen playing a tourist guide in his next Jab Harry met Sejal, is making sure that he's quite the tour guide for his youngest son as this is his first time to Universal Studios.