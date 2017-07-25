When Kriti Sanon transformed into 'Bitti'

Kriti Sanon, who would be essaying the role of a UP girl Bitti in her next film titled Bareily ki Barfi, has revealed how she got into the skin of the character.

The actress has done various roles in her three-year career in Bollywood, but has never played the role of a tomboyish UP girl. Kriti hails from Delhi and is not familiar with the UP culture and lifestyle.

Kriti's preparation for the role of Bitti came much before than the actual shooting commencement. She visited Lucknow and spent some time with 10-15 college girls in an effort to adapt the traits and dressing sense of a UP girl. She observed the body language and tone of the girls to perfect the twang of UP Hindi for the role of Bitti, Her observation included the way they dressed and carried themselves.

"I spent a lot of time with the girls and they were really sweet to me. They shared quite a few things with me which helped me to know them better and how they would react to that situation which in turn would help me to for justifying Bitti as an outspoken tomboyish girl," Kriti said.

Bareily ki Barfi is a story about a quirky love triangle where Bitti aka Kriti searches for her perfect groom, and Ayushmann Khuranna and Rajkummar Rao is competing to impress her.

Directed by Abhay Chopra, Bareily ki Barfi will release on August 18, 2017.