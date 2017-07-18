Watch out for real-life 'Aiyaary'!

Director Neeraj Pandey is back with another film to watch out for, titled Aiyaary.

After MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Neeraj is back with his next directorial titled Aiyaary which has generated a lot of buzz among the fans and slated for 2018 release.

Aiyaary is based on a real life incident which is shot in Delhi, London and Kashmir. The movie has got all the attention from the audience for the right reason--the direction of visionary director, or the cast comprising talented actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Naseerudin Shah and Sidharth Malhotra.

Neeraj reunites with Manoj Bajpayee and Naseerudin Shah with Aiyaaryy after quite some time and collaborates with Sidharth Malhotra for the first time.

After delivering masterpieces like A Wednesday, Baby and M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Neeraj seems to be back with more power.

Neeraj is one of those few film makers of Bollywood who has made his way in the industry by delivering path breaking films which goes well both with the audience and the critics.

The story of Aiyaary revolves around the life of two intelligence officers, a mentor and a protege, and how their life is changed by one incident.