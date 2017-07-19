Shah Rukh Khan becomes a tourist guide

To get under the character's skin for his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, Super star Shah Rukh Khan aka Harry will don the hat of a tourist guide for a leading publication.

The actor will be seen as the guest editor for 'The Guide' supplement for a period of five days and will recommend his favourite places for food and drinks to the readers.

The actor shared that Worli Sea Face and Queens necklace on Marine Drive are his personal favourite joints to hang out with his family and friends. He added that he loves tandoori chicken and pizza as the food reminds him of his days back in Delhi.

"Whenever I'm working late with my team in Mumbai we visit Manju Dosa Center for their specialty Sada Dosa or Masala Dosa with coconut curry which is quite filling," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan recently received an honorary membership from the 'Tourist Guide Association in' Jodhpur.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainemnt, Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to release on 4 August, 2017.