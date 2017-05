Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor will be reuniting with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screen in a new project.



The 64-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce their new collaboration.



"Always a pleasure and an honour to work with him.



Started reading the script with the team. For further details, stay tuned!!!" wrote Rishi along with a picture of Bachchan.



The two actors have previously worked together in films such as "Kabhi Kabhie", "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Naseeb", "Coolie" and "Ajooba".