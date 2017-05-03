Priyanka Chopra shares her favourite 'memes' on social media

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who grabbed the limelight in Met Gala 2017 with her larger than life attire, surprises all her trollers on social media.

Priyanka wore a stunning khaki trench court designed by Ralph Lauren in the Met Gala event held in New York. The event is known for its most outrageous dresses and so Priyanka's outfit was no less outrageous.

The 'Barfi' actress's attire was trolled incessantly on social media. A lot of memes were created using her trench coat but to much of everyone's surprise Priyanka took it in good humour and shared her favourite memes on her social handles.

"**drumroll**