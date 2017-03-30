Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan officially divorced

The year 2016 has been unlucky for most of the B-town couples; some couldn’t make it to the aisle while some just broke their several years’ long association. One of those couples was Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who shocked the world by ending their 18-year-long marriage.

Arbaaz and Malaika looked picture perfect on Wednesday at Justin Beiber’s concert and on Thursday the media was flooded with the news that the duo had been granted divorce finally.

Both Malaika and Arbaaz issued a joint statement on March announcing that they were separating, after months of rumours that their marriage was on the rocks.

"Yes, it's true that we are separated. The truth is, we have taken a break, but that doesn't mean people can presume, assume and speculate things of such malicious nature. We are taking out time to figure out our lives. We have maintained a dignified silence till now but it is causing us too much confusion and is disturbing for our families. To put all of the speculation to rest, we are giving out this statement," said the two in a joint statement.

The duo has been spotted at family gatherings many times after they had announced their separation. There were news that the two were getting back together but the news about their divorce has put all speculations to rest.

