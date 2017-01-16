Kareena Kapoor, who has been the most consistent guest on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’, on Sunday made an appearance in the 5th season of the show as well along with fashionista Sonam Kapoor.

Both Kareena and Sonam made a grand entry and as the episode was shot before Kareena delivered her baby Taimur Ali Khan, the actor was seen with her baby bump.

Although Sonam was a bit reserved, Kareena rocked the couch by being her witty self as she faced all the questions with too much sass.

On being asked to choose between Deepika and Priyanka, she gave the coolest reply: “They are both in Hollywood now so it’s fine.” She went on to praise Priyanka who was once her arch nemesis.

Answering the same question, albeit vaguely, Sonam said she didn’t know Deepika at all and refused to rate any actress saying that she would only rate herself as the best.

It also appeared that Sonam wasn’t too comfortable in between Karan and Kareena who are quite close. Sonam did make some silly interventions during the show and on one occasion, when Karan got emotional about Kareena’s pregnancy, Sonam interfered and changed the topic to her fashion sense.



The highlight of the show was the when a video of Kareena’s previous appearances on the chat show was played. In a particular clip, she was sharing the couch with her ex-Shahid Kapoor but Kareena wasn’t perturbed.

When Karan asked if she was stuck in an elevator with Shahid and husband Saif Ali Khan, she delightfully said, “I think that will be great. Shahid and Saif share a great rapport and they are also working together in Rangoon. I think, it would be much cool if the makers had signed me as a heroine opposite these two.”



This only goes on to prove that both the stars have moved on and at least Kareena is willing to work with Shahid.

