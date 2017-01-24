Jackie Chan meets Salman Khan

Legendary action star Jackie Chan, who is here to promote his forthcoming film "Kung Fu Yoga", met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, during his visit.

Salman posted a photograph with the Rush Hour star from their meeting on Monday.

The image shows the two actors posing with two stuffed panda toys, sharing a light moment for the camera.

Previously, Salman had thanked Chan on Twitter for offering this film to his Dabangg co-star Sonu Sood.

Sonu had replied to the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star by tweeting: "Bhai Salman Khan I have an unusual power-packed surprise for you. See you soon in India... Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai. Jackie Chan."

Kung Fu Yoga is part of the three-film agreement signed between China and India during Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to India.

The film also stars actors Disha Patani, Sonu Sood, Amyra Dastur and Sonu Sood.

Directed by Stanley Tong, the action comedy film was shot in India, Dubai and Beijing.

