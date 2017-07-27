I'll try not to disappoint in my next: Basu on 'Jagga Jasoos'

Director Anurag Basu has finally opened up about the box office debacle of Jagga Jasoos, saying the rejection will pave the way for his next.



Basu did not name anyone in his tweets but his response comes just days after actor Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor slammed the director for being irresponsible.



"Sorry, I was out of radar. Thank you so much for your love and appreciation for #JaggaJassos. It's like oxygen for me right now. Tight Hugs!



"And for those who disliked it, hugs for them too, because your rejection paves the way for my next and I promise i'll try not to disappoint you," Basu tweeted today.



The movie, which was produced by Ranbir, could not recreate the magic of Basu and the actor's previous collaboration, Barfi!, and was plagued by delays from the start.



Jagga Jasoos, also featuring Ranbir's former girlfriend Katrina Kaif, was Basu's take on a musical.